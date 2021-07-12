Cancel
Gregg Berhalter disappointed after ‘rusty’ Gold Cup opener against Haiti

By Lizzy Becherano
90min.com
 16 days ago

The United States men’s national team kicked off their 2021 Gold Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Haiti, as Sam Vines scored his first senior international goal. New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner maintained a clean sheet, while Major League Soccer players Gianluca Busio, James Sands and Eryk Williamson maintained stability during their USMNT debut. Despite the result, the United States did not dominate as expected and head coach Gregg Berhalter walked away disappointed in the team’s performance.

