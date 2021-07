AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar is slightly stronger this morning when valued against the greenback. The AUD closed at around 0.7370 yesterday slightly up for the day. On the data front yesterday we saw the release of the second-quarter inflation data which came in better than expected. On a year-over-year basis, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.8% versus a consensus estimate of 3.7%. A 0.8% q/q increase also beat expectations. The sharp rise in prices comes amid a sweeping new wave of COVID-19 lockdowns that have sent over half of the country’s population into lockdown in recent months. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced yesterday an additional four-week extension of Greater Sydney's lockdown in light of the state's COVID-19 crisis. What began as a two-week lockdown at the end of last month for the over 5 million people living in Greater Sydney will now stretch until at least August 28. NSW recorded 172 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.