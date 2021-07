STURGIS — Meade County will begin discussions and invite public input for an ordinance to regulate medical marijuana at their next meeting, July 27 at 10 a.m. Ken Chleborad, chief deputy state’s attorney told members of the commission Tuesday that the state appears to be moving much faster than originally anticipated, with guidance expected to come as early as Oct. 4, several weeks before the Oct. 29 deadline. Therefore, he said county officials from various departments will begin giving their input for what a Meade County regulations ordinance should look like for medical marijuana use and facilities.