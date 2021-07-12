Cancel
MLB

Shohei Ohtani is AL starting pitcher, bats leadoff in All-Star Game

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in Tuesday’s night’s All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter. It's another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933.

