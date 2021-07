As Good Cheap Eats describes, the cheese and pickle sandwich used to be a staple lunch for the working class because it was inexpensive and easy to put together and eat. The English sandwich, also referred to as the "ploughman's lunch," is typically made with two slices of bread, cheese, and Branston Pickle. Branston Pickle is very popular across the pond in the U.K. For U.S. readers, think of the tangy jarred delicacy as a kind of relish or chutney. The preserve is made with onions, cauliflower, carrots, and rutabaga combined in a pickling solution containing tomato purée and date paste.