Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Tuesday, July 13
Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Tuesday's meetings at Brighton, Bath, Southwell and Beverley.
BRIGHTON
Newmarket – 5.00 Aish (nap); 6.35 Contingency Fee (nb).
BATH
SOUTHWELL
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.12 Debden Bank
5.45 Dreamsundermyfeet
6.15 Activial
6.45 Puffin Bay
7.15 Olympic Conqueror
7.45 Ballymilan
8.20 Pinnacle Peak
8.50 Isthebaropen
GIMCRACK
5.12 Between The Waters
5.45 Generation Gap
6.15 Yeavering Belle
6.45 Moveit Like Minnie
7.15 Byzantine Empire
7.45 Keep The River
8.20 Pinnacle Peak
8.50 Damut I’m Out
BEVERLEY
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.45 Rose Bandit
2.15 Sophie’s Star
2.45 Frisky
3.15 Golden Flame
3.45 Proud Archi (nb)
4.15 Do It Today
4.45 Johnny Boom
5.20 Mac Ailey
GIMCRACK
1.45 Rose Bandit (nb)
2.15 Dreams Of Thunder (nap)
2.45 Proclivity
3.15 Flymetothestars
3.45 Rum Runner
4.15 Clodovea
4.45 Johnny Boom
5.20 Dandy’s Angel
Northerner – 1.45 Fossos (nap); 3.15 Golden Flame (nb).
Comments / 0