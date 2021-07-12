Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Tuesday, July 13

By Sam Turner
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Tuesday's meetings at Brighton, Bath, Southwell and Beverley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0Eol_0aul1geK00
Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Tuesday's meetings

BRIGHTON

Newmarket – 5.00 Aish (nap); 6.35 Contingency Fee (nb).

BATH

SOUTHWELL

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.12 Debden Bank

5.45 Dreamsundermyfeet

6.15 Activial

6.45 Puffin Bay

7.15 Olympic Conqueror

7.45 Ballymilan

8.20 Pinnacle Peak

8.50 Isthebaropen

GIMCRACK

5.12 Between The Waters

5.45 Generation Gap

6.15 Yeavering Belle

6.45 Moveit Like Minnie

7.15 Byzantine Empire

7.45 Keep The River

8.20 Pinnacle Peak

8.50 Damut I’m Out

BEVERLEY

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.45 Rose Bandit

2.15 Sophie’s Star

2.45 Frisky

3.15 Golden Flame

3.45 Proud Archi (nb)

4.15 Do It Today

4.45 Johnny Boom

5.20 Mac Ailey

GIMCRACK

1.45 Rose Bandit (nb)

2.15 Dreams Of Thunder (nap)

2.45 Proclivity

3.15 Flymetothestars

3.45 Rum Runner

4.15 Clodovea

4.45 Johnny Boom

5.20 Dandy’s Angel

Northerner – 1.45 Fossos (nap); 3.15 Golden Flame (nb).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1Zvg_0aul1geK00

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

215K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bath#Yeavering Belle#Mac#Flymetothestars#Fossos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsFrankfort Times

Parx Racing Entries, Tuesday July 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Just a Dream (L), 123S. Gonzalez6-5-5Mary Pattershall8/1. 2Marianna Queen (L), 123J. Rangel6-7-6Guadalupe Preciado7/2. 3Boca Royalty (L), 123J. Felix, Jr.9-1-5Michael Moore6/1. 4Shakem (L), 111L. Hernandez4-6-9Miguel Penaloza8/1. 5Almost Evil (L), 123J. Laprida7-4-1Carlos Soto8/1. 6Magicallydelicious (L), 123R. Silvera4-5-4Juan Vazquez2/1. 7Lady Mistress (L), 123L. Rivera2-2-5Ruperto Perez9/2.
Gamblingtheplaidhorse.com

Online Betting Tips For Horse Racing Fans

For centuries, horse racing has been one of the most popular forms of entertainment and sport. Horse races are highly anticipated events in many parts of the world. It is a very simple concept. However, there is so much more to it. There are, of course, lots of people who love the competitive nature of the sport. Most other people love it because of its reputation as a leading source of income. That is, through betting.
SportsSkySports

Wednesday Tips

David Clough expects Poetic Flare to win the Qatar Sussex Stakes and he has a tip fr every race at every meeting. The Qatar Sussex Stakes is the showstopper on day two of the Goodwood Festival - and presents Poetic Flare with his opportunity to keep this year's Classic generation front and centre.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Berkshire Shadow seeking Vintage victory on day one at Goodwood

Royal Ascot hero Berkshire Shadow puts his unbeaten record and tall reputation on the line in the Unibet Vintage Stakes at Goodwood. A narrow winner on his racecourse debut at Newbury in the spring, Andrew Balding’s juvenile successfully stepped up to Group Two level on just his second career start when running out an impressive winner of the Coventry Stakes.
SportsSkySports

Friday Tips

David Clough fancied Dragon Symbol to beat Battaash on Friday hand he has a tip for every race at every meeting. Dragon Symbol can crash Battaash's party in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood. Charlie Hills' all-time sprinting great Battaash has made this Group Two his own for the...
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

The Shunter leads McManus’ Plate party

Ante-post favourite The Shunter heads a formidable team for leading owner JP McManus in the €250,000 Tote Galway Plate. The eight-year-old enjoyed an excellent campaign for trainer Emmet Mullins last term, winning the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso before successfully reverting to fences in the Paddy Power Plate at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Trueshan powers to Goodwood Cup glory

Trueshan claimed Group One glory for Alan King and Hollie Doyle with a decisive success in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup. A runaway winner on Champions Day at Ascot in October, the five-year-old made a promising start to the current campaign when runner-up to Japan at Chester in May before missing an intended appearance in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot due to unsuitable ground.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Doyle and King take over at the top with Trueshan

The Goodwood Cup has, in recent years, been a race whose title is always spoken alongside the name of just one horse – Stradivarius. The beloved chestnut’s long-time rider, Frankie Dettori, is next in that sentence, and the ever-statesmanlike John Gosden surely follows. Little had changed as the scene was...
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Battaash all set to bid for fifth King George Stakes

Battaash will face 12 rivals as he bids for a fifth successive win in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood. Charlie Hills’ speedster was only fourth when trying to defend his King’s Stand title at Royal Ascot last month – but that was his first outing of the season after a setback delayed his return.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Banter bids to enhance Festival spree in Galway Hurdle

Cheltenham and Aintree winner Belfast Banter bids to bag another huge prize in the Guinness Galway Hurdle. Peter Fahey’s charge enjoyed a fantastic end to last season, proving his surprise victory in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March was no fluke with a Grade One success on Merseyside the following month.
Worldgeegeez.co.uk

Royal Rendezvous delivers on Plate promise

Royal Rendezvous improved on last year’s second place to take top honours in the Tote Galway Plate on day three of the Ballybrit festival. Beaten three-quarters of a length in 2020, jockey Paul Townend kept the faith – picking Royal Rendezvous from trainer Willie Mullins’ six contenders in the richly-endowed prize over an extended two miles and six furlongs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy