Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Past Alcohol Abuse & the Dangers of Mommy Wine Culture

By Kweli Wright
SheKnows
SheKnows
 17 days ago
Did you know that for the first time in history, women are drinking as much as men? That’s a tidbit that Jada Pinkett Smith shared on the latest broadcast of her Red Table Talk where she revealed her personal past with alcohol abuse, the increase in alcohol use in women (especially casual drinking since the pandemic started), and the negative effects of the ‘mommy wine’ culture that’s so prevalent in society today. It’s not just middle-aged men being admitted to hospitals with liver damage; now the number of women in their 40’s and 50’s who are suffering from illnesses related to alcohol consumption is growing — and even the number of young women in their 20’s and 30’s is skyrocketing, according to Dr. Jessica Melligner, a liver disease specialist at the University of Michigan.

