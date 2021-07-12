What Can America Learn From Cuba?
Miami, FL — It appears that Cubans have had enough of Communism. According to reports, thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday to protest a lack of food and medicine. According to liberal-CNN, the country suffers from a grave economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic and U.S. sanctions. Demonstrators complained about a lack of freedom and the worsening financial situation. Is this a precursor of what surely awaits America?thelibertyloft.com
Comments / 0