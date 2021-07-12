Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Tenderloin jazz club poaches local hospitality talent for revamped reopening

By Alex Barreira
Posted by 
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New leadership from New York, Foreign Cinema, the Proper Hotel and Ne Timeas Restaurant Group aim to broaden the Black Cat's appeal beyond the music.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
788
Followers
2K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Club#Tenderloin#Food Drink#Foreign Cinema#The Proper Hotel#The Black Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Cats
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Tenderloin Room reopens inside the Chase Park Plaza

The Tenderloin Room has reopened inside the Chase Park Plaza at 232 North Kingshighway in the Central West End. The venerable restaurant temporarily closed at the end of last August due to the pandemic. “It feels great, man — you know, just seeing that room alive again,” owner Bob Brazell...
Erie, PAyourerie

Former Maennerchor Club to reopen this summer

Another downtown business is being renovated. The Maennerchor Club will reopen later this summer under new ownership and with a new purpose. Here is more on the plans for the Maennerchor Club. The club is being renovated and will hopefully reopen at the end of the summer with live theater...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Brandon Wang

Three Restaurants to Visit in the Tenderloin

In San Francisco, there are a huge plethora of neighborhoods that all have their own characteristics and quirks. One of these neighborhoods that has a very negative connotation is the Tenderloin neighborhood. The reason why everyone says to avoid the tenderloin is due to the abnormally high rate of crime around the area. In addition, there is a very high rate of violent street crime due to the larger population of homeless. Take note to avoid this area later in the day and at night. During the day it is better to stick to more populated areas and near the main roads. Despite the negative reputation of the Tenderloin there are some positives that many might overlook.
RestaurantsEater

Revamped Griffintown Club Serves Everything From Charcoal-Grilled Fish to NFT Art

Mammoth Griffintown nightclub and event venue New City Gas has been remade into Bazart, a multipurpose space featuring indoor and outdoor art galleries, a new Mediterranean restaurant, and a boutique selling artisanal goods. Bazart’s restaurant component comes courtesy of a collaboration between chefs Massimo Piedimonte (formerly of Le Mousso), chef...
Yakima, WAnbcrightnow.com

Local Windows Alive! Project to highlight local art and music talent

YAKIMA, WA- The Yakima Arts Commission is seeking applications for the Fall/Winter Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. The application deadline is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 31st. The Windows Alive! project is now in its tenth season which helps display local art, music and talent throughout the fall and winter...
AnimalsOnlyInYourState

Purrs And Paws Is A Completely Cat-Themed Catopia Of A Cafe In New York

If you haven’t experienced a cat cafe, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Cats and coffee are combined into one magical place where you can sip a “cat-purrccino” while cuddling with adorable cats. While New York has several cat cafes, you can check out one in Victor right at the Eastview Mall. Purrs and Paws Cat Cafe is a great family outing for anyone who loves coffee and cats (and really, who doesn’t!)
PoliticsJournal & Sunday Journal

Garden Clubs completes refurbishing project at local park

It was hot. It was humid and buggy. Not a whisper of a breeze. But these women from Dolley Madison and Windflower Garden Clubs; Susan Guay from Shenandoah Garden Club (not pictured), her friend, Fred Scire; and Kyle French from Charles Town City Maintenance, completed the refurbishing project at Evitts Run Park.
Cyclingvtcng.com

Local bike club holds weekend rides

Here are the upcoming tours of the Green Mountain Bicycle Club (thegmbc.com):. • Covered Bridges of Franklin and Lamoille counties: Sunday, Aug. 1, 8:45 a.m. Hilly 41-mile loop goes through Eden and Johnson, while the 55-mile ride passes more covered bridges in Montgomery Center, returning through Bakersfield. Meet at Jeffersonville Fish and Wildlife Access, Route 108. Leaders: George Thabault, 598-3409, gthabault@gmail.com, or Tom Kennedy, 735-5359, etomkennedy@gmail.com.
Selkirk, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Selkirk Animal Caught on Trail Cam Too Big to be a Bobcat?

A video of what appears to be a rather large cat, marking its territory in the backyard of a residential neighborhood, was caught on a trail cam and shared by a Selkirk man recently. This thing is enormous and caught my attention because it was re-shared by News Channel 13 meteorologist Reid Kisselback. Reid obtained the video from Selkirk native Angelo Bracco.
Food & DrinksPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Doritos Is Offering a 13-Year-Old Girl $20,000 For A Chip

A 13-year-old Australian girl named Rylee Stuart was eating Doritos last week, and she came across a puffy chip, which isn't that different from those 3-D Doritos. She posted it on TikTok, and asked people if she should eat it or try to sell it. She listed it on eBay, and supposedly had offers of up to $100,000. But then the auction got shut down.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs talks 'inhuman' conditions at Olympics quarantine hotel

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, who was set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, called the conditions at her quarantine hotel "inhuman." Jacobs was quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation for about eight days. She was forced to miss the street event in skateboarding’s Olympic debut. The 31-year-old said in an Instagram video she’s had to force officials to allow her to get fresh air because her window doesn’t open.
Warwick, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

St. Peter and Skylands bring in national talent to local disc golf tournament

Sixty-nine disc golfers gathered at the Brakewell Steel course in Warwick Town Park on July 17-18 to compete in the Hudson Valley’s premiere A-tier disc golf professional tournament. This year’s tournament was delivered through a partnership between Skylands Disc Golf, a local disc golf club, and St. Peter Lutheran Church...
Miami, FLMiami New Times

In the Heights at the Arsht Center Puts a Spotlight on Local Talent

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning musical, In the Heights, returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts this weekend only with five performances. The show features an all-Miami cast and is produced by local theater company Loxen Productions and Loud and Live. Cuban-American actor Benjamin Leon founded Loxen in...
New York City, NYgratefulweb.com

Blue Note Jazz Club Announces Two New Shows w/ Cuban Visionary Cimafunk

Today, New York City’s historic Blue Note Jazz Club announces two nights with Cuban visionary musician Cimafunk. On August 26 and September 2, at 8 pm and 10:30 pm, Cimafunk will bring his “electrifying combination of funk & soul” (Rolling Stone) and “hypnotic performance” (Wall Street Journal) to NYC’s premier jazz club.
Festivaltribuneledgernews.com

Indy Jazz Fest returns in person, spotlighting Grammy winners and local icons

After a virtual 2020, Indy Jazz Fest is back in person with a pre-party and a four-day celebration in September. Headliners — many of whom possess Grammy Awards — are spread throughout. Star bass guitarist Victor Wooten, who is known for his solo work and as a founding member of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, will play Sept. 18. Moonchild, which has received accolades for its fusion of alternative R&B and neo-soul, is slated for the same day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy