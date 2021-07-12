Tenderloin jazz club poaches local hospitality talent for revamped reopening
New leadership from New York, Foreign Cinema, the Proper Hotel and Ne Timeas Restaurant Group aim to broaden the Black Cat's appeal beyond the music.www.bizjournals.com
New leadership from New York, Foreign Cinema, the Proper Hotel and Ne Timeas Restaurant Group aim to broaden the Black Cat's appeal beyond the music.www.bizjournals.com
The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
Comments / 0