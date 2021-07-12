Tenderloin jazz club poaches local hospitality talent for revamped reopening

In San Francisco, there are a huge plethora of neighborhoods that all have their own characteristics and quirks. One of these neighborhoods that has a very negative connotation is the Tenderloin neighborhood. The reason why everyone says to avoid the tenderloin is due to the abnormally high rate of crime around the area. In addition, there is a very high rate of violent street crime due to the larger population of homeless. Take note to avoid this area later in the day and at night. During the day it is better to stick to more populated areas and near the main roads. Despite the negative reputation of the Tenderloin there are some positives that many might overlook.