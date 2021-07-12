Cancel
Astronomy

How to see tonight's conjunction of Venus and Mars in the evening sky

Birmingham Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenus has returned to our evening skies and is looking lovely in the north-west after sunset. Tonight, July 13, it will pair up with the red planet Mars and just above the two planets will be the waxing crescent Moon. Wherever you are in Australia, find a location that has...

