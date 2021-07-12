Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix startup incubator seeking 15 companies for new Impact Accelerator cohort

By Andy Blye
Posted by 
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seed Spot, a Phoenix-based startup incubator, is seeking applicants for this year's Impact Accelerator program before its Friday deadline. See what other Valley startups went through this program.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#Incubator#Impact Accelerator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

Canyon State Servicing, Arizona’s Premier Account Servicing Company, celebrates 45th anniversary!

Phoenix, Arizona - Canyon State Servicing, Arizona’s Premier Account Servicing Company, is celebrating its 45th anniversary on August 9th. Founded in 1976 by Donald Graham and Vince Chavez, two known and respected industry leaders. Canyon State Servicing has remained locally owned and operated, and one of the largest independent Account Servicing companies in Arizona. Day to day operations have been Managed by Donna Clapham for over 35 years. Throughout the company’s rich history, they have stayed true to their founding principles of providing people-centered products and outstanding customer service. We service Promissory Notes, Agreements for Sale, Lease Agreements, Notes & Deeds of Trust/Mortgages plus various other types of agreements. Headquartered in Phoenix; Canyon State Servicing has a Nationwide reach and can handle the most complex transactions. Throughout the years we have earned the trust and loyalty of our customers and have enjoyed long-standing and repeat business relationships. Customers know when they reach out to Canyon State Servicing they will reach a dedicated service professional, one that knows the account servicing business. Why do customers choose us? It is simple - we have the best employees who take the time to learn about our customer’s needs. They are truly people that care about the client, doing the job right the first time and providing a top-notch customer experience. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff responds promptly to requests, providing personalized service with an emphasis on resolving issues quickly and accurately while offering cost-effective pricing. We thank all of our customers that have made Canyon State Servicing an amazing success over the years and look forward to servicing the state of Arizona and beyond for the next 45 years!
Real EstatePosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 23, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Burnsville, MNPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

AMES CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

BURNSVILLE, MINNESOTA, JULY 20, 2021 Industry leader Ames Construction, Inc. announced that effective July 20, 2021, Raymond G. (Butch) Ames has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Company. A longtime advisor to the Company, Jerry Ouimet has been appointed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. In announcing his new position, Mr. Ames expressed his gratitude for his co-shareholders, John Ames, Ron Ames and Mark Brennan, and for the contribution and leadership of Ames founder Richard Ames. Together, they grew the family business over the last 60 years. He also expressed appreciation for the many loyal and dedicated employees who have helped make Ames the successful company it is today. During his remarks, Mr. Ames stressed that Ames Construction has been built upon a rock solid culture of loyalty, honesty, integrity and innovation and is in a strong position with a stable workload and a healthy future. Mr. Ames continued: “Although the only constant in our industry is change, the Company must not lose its culture or core values, which stress continual development today of the leaders of tomorrow, being committed to our employees and their families and contributing to our communities. In introducing Jerry Ouimet as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Ames Construction, Mr. Ames said that Jerry Ouimet has the skills and character necessary to lead the Company through the next critical years. Mr. Ouimet has a wide range of experience and is known and respected in our industry. He is tough but fair, is an excellent communicator and, most importantly, has the same can-do attitude that has made the Company one of the most successful enterprises in our industry. In speaking of his new position, Mr. Ouimet said, “This is a great company and it is an incredible honor for me to be asked to join the Ames Construction family. I want to thank the Board of Directors for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with our many skilled professional field and office employees while building on the incredible foundation we have today.” Headquartered in Minnesota, Ames has regional offices and projects throughout the United States. The Company is recognized as a leader in the Commercial, Energy, Transportation, Mining, Rail, Renewable Energy, Water and Wastewater industry sectors. Ames Construction ranked 73rd in Engineering News-Record Magazine’s 2021 list of the top 400 contractors.
EconomyPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

Jobs of desperation: How ridehailing, food delivery workers lose out in the gig economy

Peter Young was napping between blood draws when his ringing phone woke him. He was lying in a hospital bed in Los Angeles as part of a five-day clinical trial that required his blood to be drawn every two hours. It’s not a job most people sign up for eagerly, but for Young, 27, it seemed like a dream opportunity. His full time job is delivering food for Postmates.
EconomyPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

The Industrial Revolution

The Loop 303 corridor is still a focal point for industrial development, but some submarkets, including the Southeast Valley, are landing some major projects as the economic spinoff effects ripple through the region. Experts spoke to the Business Journal about which projects are in focus now, and what's expected next.

Comments / 0

Community Policy