Sandra Oh & Countless Other Asian American Creators’ Contributions Helped Shift Representation Onscreen

By Sammy Approved
927theblock.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian American representation in Hollywood has seen a major shift since Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandra Oh became the first Asian American to be nominated for an Emmy Award in a leading role for Killing Eve on this day in 2018. In three short years, numerous films and television series have debuted and received some accolades in hopes of shifting the depiction of Asian American representation onscreen to America’s reality.

RELATED PEOPLE
Sandra Oh
Eddie Huang
#Asian Americans#Asian People#Time Magazine#Farewell#Japanese American#Asian American#Minari#Mulan
