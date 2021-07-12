Deep Sea Diver Announces Huge Run Of North American Tour Dates
Seattle’s Deep Sea Diver has announced a U.S. tour kicking off next month in Portland, Oregon and continuing across the country and back through October. The tour includes dates opening for fellow Northwesterners Death Cab For Cutie, an extensive co-headlining run with experimental pop artist Diane Coffee, an appearance at Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware, and three California shows supporting Australian indie rockers Middle Kids.www.udiscovermusic.com
