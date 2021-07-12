Red Sox Make Big Splash in the MLB Draft. Home Run Derby Tonight…
The Red Sox are on a mini vacation with the exception of 5 Sox players in Colorado for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game tomorrow night. Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts will be starting for the American League with Rafael playing third base and hitting fifth and Xander at shortstop and hitting third. Also making this year’s team are the newly re-upped closer for the Sox, Matt Barnes, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and slugger J.D. Martinez. The All-Star Game is tomorrow night starting at 7:30 on FOX.wnaw.com
