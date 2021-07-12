Cancel
Dutch Shooting Flags Risks for European Crime Reporters

Birmingham Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlowers, candles and scrawled notes mark the spot in Amsterdam where star crime journalist and justice campaigner Peter R. de Vries narrowly survived a gun attack last week. Known for his hard-hitting investigations of the criminal underworld, the 64-year-old was struck in the head by one of five rounds fired as he left a television studio on July 6. De Vries is now fighting for his life in hospital, according to Dutch authorities.

