While podcasts have been around for over a decade, it wasn’t until recently that they became a mainstream success. Podcast pioneer Marc Maron, and his podcast WTF with Marc Maron, was one of the first entertainers to jump into long-form conversations. Since his debut in 2009, there has been an explosion of podcasts of all kinds. In the past few years, there is a notable trend of popular TV stars getting together and starting their own podcasts. Some podcasts follow an in-depth, conversational format, while others have a more out-of-the-box approach. Either way, there are plenty of fun shows to choose from, no matter the mood you are in.