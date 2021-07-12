Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Bridge's Innovative New Training in CLIL Methodology Prepares Schools for the Future of Bilingual Education

Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Bridge Education Group, a leader in English language teacher training, has just launched a unique new program to prepare schools to adopt the CLIL teaching method: Specialized Certification in Content and Language Integrated Learning. The CLIL approach to bilingual education, steadily gaining global popularity, combines language learning with the learning of other content subjects. The success of this sought-after technique depends on its adoption by all stakeholders within an institution, and Bridge’s comprehensive training program equips administrators, language teachers and content teachers with the practical skills needed for cohesive implementation.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bilingual Education#Vocational Schools#Language Immersion#Bridge Education Group#Prweb#Clil Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Facebook
Related
EducationeSchool Online

Prepare your school for a remote hybrid future

An abrupt shift to online learning catapulted educational institutions into rapid digital transformation. And in a remote-first world, institutions that can adapt quickly will be the ones that thrive in the face of modern expectations. Free registration required to view this resource. Register today and receive free access to all...
Educationdallassun.com

School Innovation Ambassador Training Program launched

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda jointly launched the School Innovation Ambassador Training Program for 50,000 school teachers on Friday. As per an official release by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Minister of State (MoS), Annpurna Devi; MoS...
Educationinforisktoday.com

Educating and Training Future Cybersecurity Pros

ISACA's recent State of Cybersecurity 2021 report shows that 61% of cybersecurity teams are understaffed and 55% of teams have unfilled cybersecurity positions, says Rob Clyde, a senior board director at ISACA. In this episode of "Cybersecurity Unplugged," Clyde discusses his ideas for how to raise up the next generation...
Rutherford County, TNPosted by
Rutherford Source

Rutherford County Schools Look to Prepare Future Workforce

While COVID-19 certainly made the 2020-2021 school year rough on everyone, Director of Rutherford County Schools (RCS) Bill Spurlock is grateful for how well everyone worked together to make the school year happen. But now he is ready to leave the past behind and focus on what programs to move forward to help prepare students to be prepared to the future workforce. Especially with the current worker shortage.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Innovative Technology Measures Muscle Strength of Worms in Space to Prepare Astronauts for Future Missions

Determining Muscle Strength in Space-flown C. elegans. Loss of muscle mass and strength in astronauts remains an issue for space exploration. Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), a nematode species that is 1 mm long, shares common traits with humans and these worms are a good, cost-effective model for studying the effects of spaceflight on muscle. A NASA-funded research team has developed a new device called the NemaFlex chip to measure muscle strength over multiple generations of worms born and raised on the International Space Station (ISS).
Educationappenmedia.com

High Meadows School – Inspiring future global citizens and innovative leaders

There is no place like High Meadows School. Since 1973, High Meadows students in Pre-K through 8th grade have learned through experiential, immersive educational opportunities offered both in the school’s spacious, light-filled classrooms and across 42 acres of grassy fields and scenic woodlands. High Meadows School’s progressive curriculum is focused on developing future global citizens and innovative leaders who embrace challenge and think for themselves.
Rochester, NYrit.edu

RIT’s new Graduate School looks toward future

Graduate education at Rochester Institute of Technology has evolved over the last 60 years, and now, the university has officially created the RIT Graduate School, replacing the RIT Office of Graduate Education. “Moving forward, the RIT Graduate School will retain its organizational structure and continue to offer its current programs,”...
Sciencetheforumnews.com

Education Innovation

There should be little argument that the past year has been anything but normal. The Covid-19 crisis has transformed our lives. Who knew that seeing a man wearing a mask in a bank could be considered “normal”?. The panic that we all felt was real and justified. We separated, stayed...
ScienceNewswise

UIC Websites Offer Early Science and Math Resources for Teachers of Young Children

Newswise — As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease and people return to the workplace this fall, many young children will return to child care centers, preschools and family child care homes. The University of Illinois Chicago’s College of Education is reminding caregivers that they have available free online resources for both early math and early science education.
Charleston, SCcofc.edu

Education Majors Delve into Issues of Diversity in Teaching

Above: Elementary education major Kory Roberts works with students at Stiles Point Elementary School in 2019. (Photo by Heather Moran) Education is a diverse field that serves students from all cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. So, it makes sense that finding ways to attract a more diverse pool of teachers to the field of education in the Palmetto State and beyond is critical to supporting students and ensuring equitable methods of learning.
Educationedsurge.com

Schools Must Connect Learning to Real-World Experience. Service Learning Can Help.

As communities across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, there is cause for long-awaited optimism. Many students will be returning to the classroom with different kinds of skills and relationships built during an incredibly difficult year. They’ve expanded their hobbies and interests, navigated new technology and learned how to play a role in keeping their communities healthy. They’ve maintained friendships across distance, helped out neighbors, built connections with classmates online and deepened relationships with family members.
Stockton, CApacific.edu

Student Preferences Impact Outcome of Flipped Classroom in Dental Education

A study looking at the relationship between how students feel about the flipped classroom model and their learning outcomes. “Many reports in dental education showed that student learning improved with the flipped classroom method. However, there are few reports that describe how different subsets of students may benefit from the flipped classroom.” The researchers aimed to test the hypothesis that students who preferred the flipped classroom style did better on quizzes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy