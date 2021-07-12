Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Dazzles Cannes With Timothee Chalamet, a Party Bus and a Nine-Minute Standing Ovation

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Since his second feature Rushmore, which announced each new month of the story with velvet curtains around the image, Wes Anderson has demonstrated a mania for placing frames within frames. He sees chapter headings, signs, labels, even dialogue itself as ways to dissect a story into its component parts, highlighting every element of his meticulously constructed universes. In The French Dispatch, which just received its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival (delayed a year from when it was originally supposed to, thanks to COVID-19), he uses this style to bring to life a magazine modelled on his beloved New Yorker. The fictional French Dispatch is an insert of the equally fictional Liberty Kansas Evening Sun, edited by Arthur Horowitz Jr. (Bill Murray) and based in Ennui-Sur-Blasé, France. (“8.25 bodies are pulled from the Blasé River every week,” intones narrator Anjelica Huston.) The staff includes art critic J.K.L. Berensen (Tilda Swinton), investigative journalist Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand), and food writer Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright), who are well taken care of. Horowitz is generous with expenses, coughing up the cash for Berensen to stay in a hotel solely to remember a lover she once took there. Each worker has a roomy office in the French Dispatch HQ, which bears a sign warning Silence! Writers writing.