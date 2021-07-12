Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock indexes notch more records ahead of earnings reports

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7DEC_0aukz4V300

Banks led stocks to modest gains on Wall Street Monday, nudging the major stock indexes to more record highs ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3% after bouncing back from an early stumble. The benchmark index, which has notched three straight weekly gains, hit a new high, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite. The indexes have managed multiple new highs despite choppy trading in recent weeks.

Banks, communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the S&P 500’s broad gains. A mix of companies selling household goods fell. Energy stocks also closed lower, following a pullback in U.S. crude oil prices. Trading was muted overall, with a few stocks making big moves on little news.

Wall Street is focusing on a wave of earnings reports coming out this week. Investors will be closely watching what companies say about the future, now that the economy is shaking off the worst impact from the pandemic and companies have a clearer view ahead.

“The market has an expectation for the economy and interest rates and it’s a matter of whether company’s are going to acknowledge this or are they going to be cautious,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “The market would like to see some certainty.”

The S&P 500 index rose 15.08 points to 4,384.63. The Dow added 126.02 points, or 0.4%, to 34,996.18, while the Nasdaq gained 31.32 points, or 0.2%, to 14,733.24.

Small-company stocks lagged the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index slipped 1.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,281.83.

Treasury yields moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37% from 1.35% late Friday.

L Brands rose 4.2% after the company’s board approved splitting the Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works units into two separate companies. Virgin Galactic fell 17.3% after it followed up a successful spaceflight Sunday with plans to sell up to $500 million in stock.

Earnings season kicks off this week. The big Wall Street banks report their results starting Tuesday, beginning with JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Also reporting this week will be Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. A handful of other big companies report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.

Expectations are high this quarter for publicly traded companies. The pandemic is waning, and all of the United States effectively reopened again in the last quarter as vaccine availability became widespread. Investors will be looking to see not only what sort of profits these companies brought in the last three months, but also what their outlook is now that things are normalizing.

Corporate earnings are expected to be up 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the biggest year-over-year growth since 2009, when corporate profits started recovering from the Great Recession.

Ultimately investors are going to need these companies to deliver this season. Stocks have risen sharply in the past year on the backs of expectations that corporate profits would rebound once the pandemic ends. Without strong profits, it will be increasingly difficult for investors to justify these high stock prices and record market valuations.

“This needs to be more of a confirmation process this earnings season,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

As investors keep an eye on corporate earnings, there are also lingering worries about the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant that is spreading quickly across much of the world. Places in the U.S. being hit particularly hard by the delta variant include the South, where vaccine hesitancy and resistance is more common. There are some worries that these areas may have to reimpose restrictions.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Stock Indexes#Stock Prices#Energy Stocks#Dow#Nasdaq#Treasury#L Brands#Virgin Galactic#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Citigroup#Delta Air Lines#Pepsico#Unitedhealth Group#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks To Buy as Treasury Yields Tumble

After bottoming in March, 30-year Treasury bond prices have started climbing again. Despite threats of interest rate hikes as early as 2023 and inflation, markets are supporting higher government debt prices. A number of Wall Street analysts are forecasting a rebound in 10-year yields to 1.8% by the end of the year, from the 1.285% seen on July 23.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Bounced Ahead of Earnings

A high-profile competitor began trading publicly today, but Tesla investors are focused on earnings for now. While Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been a big winner over the last year and a half, it's actually down about 6% year to date, underperforming the overall market. That is one reason investors are awaiting the company's second-quarter results due after the closing bell today. That anticipation has Tesla shares trading about 3% higher Monday, as of 1 p.m. EDT.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Google lifts Nasdaq as focus turns to Fed

* Indexes: Nasdaq up 0.31%, Dow off 0.08%, S&P down 0.07% (For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) July 28 (Reuters) - The technology-heavy Nasdaq rose on Wednesday on strong earnings from Google-parent Alphabet, as investors turned to the Federal Reserve to gauge the impact of rising inflation and the Delta variant on its monetary stimulus.
StocksPosted by
WSB Radio

Stocks wobble in the early going as earnings reports pour in

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as traders grapple with a big batch of earnings reports from technology heavyweights and other companies. They’re also looking ahead to the latest policy statement later Wednesday from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was little changed. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was up 3.2% after reporting a nearly threefold increase in profits in its latest quarter. Boeing was also up 5.5% after the airplane maker reported its first quarterly profit since 2019. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.25%.
StocksNWI.com

Stocks edge lower as investors review earnings, await Fed

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Wall Street will be looking closely at the central bank’s statement to get a better sense of when it might...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index: More sideways trading ahead?

The USDX reportedly invalidated its bullish H&S pattern yesterday, but did it actually do so? The line based on daily closing prices says otherwise. Yesterday’s (Jul. 27) supposedly big news was the breakdown below the neck level of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern in the USD Index. Invalidations of breakouts are bearish, and what’s bearish for the USDX is usually bullish for gold, silver, and mining stocks. So, what happened? And what didn’t happen?
StocksBirmingham Star

U.S. stocks open slightly higher ahead of Fed announcement

NEW YORK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday morning as investors anticipated a key policy update from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 35,075.61. The S&P 500 added 6.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,407.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 64.76 points, or 0.44 percent, to 14,725.54. All the three major indexes began to swing between gains and losses shortly after the opening bell.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Nasdaq Rises as FAANG Earnings Impress

Stocks are a mixed bag this afternoon, as investors mull over another batch of corporate earnings and await an update from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is 41 points lower and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) remains little changed from yesterday's session, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) was up triple digits earlier thanks to FAANG earnings. Looking ahead, at 2 p.m. ET the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release a statement to conclude its two-day meeting, followed by closely-watched comments from Chairman Jerome Powell.
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Close Mixed; Facebook and Qualcomm Report Earnings

Stocks ended Wednesday's session mixed as investors absorb the latest insights from the Federal Reserve. Sylvia Jablonski, Co-Founder and CIO of Defiance ETFs, says investors aren't reacting to what has been a successful earnings season so far. Jablonski also broke down the latest quarterly reports for Facebook and Qualcomm, which arrived after the bell.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Cautiously Higher Ahead of Fed Comments

Stock futures are eyeing muted gains ahead of the open, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) 13 points higher, boosted by a blowout earnings report for Boeing (BA), which announced its first quarterly profit since the third quarter of 2019. Futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are tentatively higher as well, as investors eye a slew of mixed earnings reports from the Big Tech space, such as Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL), and look toward this afternoon's Federal Reserve statement. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to conclude its two-day meeting, and many expect the central bank to begin making moves to cut back on its bond buying program.
StocksShareCast

US open: Dow Jones extends losses ahead of Fed rate decision

Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Wednesday as market participants continued to digest earnings from major US firms and awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's latest two-day meeting later in the day. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.26% at 34,966.94 and the...
StocksInvestopedia

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Falls Despite Record Earnings Report

Electric carmaker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) reported record earnings after the bell on Monday. The company's revenues increased tenfold, and its income crossed the $1 billion threshold for the first time in its history. Impressive figures like these should enthuse Wall Street and push company valuations and stock prices higher. But...
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Stock indexes capped a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with mixed results Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it was seeing improvement in the economy, but not enough to start dialing down its support measures. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent after giving up a brief afternoon gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent, […]
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade higher ahead of GDP report

U.S. equity futures are pointing to gains ahead of the report on second quarter growth. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.4% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street. There will be two major economic reports released before trading begins. The first estimate of 2Q GDP is...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

Global Stocks Drop Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Tech Earnings

Global Stocks Drop Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Tech Earnings. On Tuesday, US and European stock markets dipped ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings announcements from major technology companies. Analysts attributed the US pullback to profit-taking following recent price increases. Meanwhile, traders were worried by China’s new crackdown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy