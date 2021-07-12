Newspaper: Homicides in Las Vegas-area up 14% so far in 2021

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas area has seen an increase in homicides the first half of this year, compared with the previous two years, a newspaper tally found. After a decrease in 2019, Clark County homicide cases rose 37% in 2020 and went up again in the first half of 2021, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday. There were 75 killings from January to June compared with 66 slayings in the first six months of last year, a 14% increase.