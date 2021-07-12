Cancel
Critically dangerous: global risks of cyberattacks have changed modern means of protection forever

Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOFIA, Bulgaria (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. According to the U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies and McAfee, cybercrime now costs the world nearly $600 billion annually, accounting for 0.8% of global GDP. By 2026, the cybersecurity market will reach $352.25 billion, at a compound annual growth rate of 14.5%. At the end of 2020, the market was worth $156.24 billion. The introduction of M2M (machine-to-machine communication) and IoT connections are driving the information security market as new business models and applications focus on reducing costs and increasing the number of connected devices: cars, meters, consumer electronics, artificial intelligence, etc. By 2025, there will be about 30 smart cities worldwide, which will require effective measures for information reliability.

