Diary of a Future President Season 2 Date & Sneak Peek

Gen:LOCK has confirmed the release window for Season 2 of the series with a sneak-peek at the upcoming premiere! gen:LOCK was one of the many franchises bringing something to the virtual table for Comic-Con @ Home this year, and fans had been excited to see what was on the way as there had been very little revealed in terms of concrete information about the new episodes. That all changed with the panel that featured stars Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, and series showrunner Daniel Dominguez as they confirmed that gen:LOCK Season 2 will be releasing this Fall on HBO Max.