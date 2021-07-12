Diary of a Future President Season 2 Date & Sneak Peek
The second season of Diary of a Future President is set to premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, August 18 with all ten episodes available for binge-worthy streaming. Continuing the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed as she enters the seventh grade and recounted through excerpts from 13-year-old Elena’s diary, this coming-of-age series follows Elena through the ups and downs of middle school which sets her on the path to becoming the President of the United States.www.vitalthrills.com
