Diary of a Future President Season 2 Date & Sneak Peek

By Mirko Parlevliet
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of Diary of a Future President is set to premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, August 18 with all ten episodes available for binge-worthy streaming. Continuing the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed as she enters the seventh grade and recounted through excerpts from 13-year-old Elena’s diary, this coming-of-age series follows Elena through the ups and downs of middle school which sets her on the path to becoming the President of the United States.

