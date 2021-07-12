Cancel
Kalleo Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Kalleo Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Kalleo Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...

www.chron.com

