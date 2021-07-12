Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Houston Texans DL Vincent Taylor eager to 'line up, attack and go' in Lovie Smith's scheme

By Dean Straka
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf anything is clear about Vincent Taylor's plans for 2021, the first-year Houston Texans defensive lineman is eager to play a simple yet aggressive style in his new home. And following Houston's addition of Lovie Smith earlier this offseason as associate head coach and defensive coordinator, Taylor feels that he's found the ideal fit as he prepares to embark on a journey with what will be the fourth franchise he's been a part of since being drafted out of Oklahoma State in 2017.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
223K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
David Culley
Person
Aaron Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Bears#American Football#New Houston Texans#Dl#Sportstalk790#The Buffalo Bills#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLNewsweek

NFL Player Cole Beasley Says He'll Get Vaccinated if Pfizer Gives Him Earnings Share

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said Tuesday he would get the COVID-19 vaccine if Pfizer gave him an earnings share. The NFL player responded to a tweet from ProFootballTalk saying what it would take for him to get the shot. ProFootballTalk's original tweet linked an article from their website proposing the NFL and its player association halt marijuana testing for players who agree to get vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Very Telling Admission On Matt LaFleur

A strong point of contention between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers organization has been a lack of communication. Rodgers has long expressed his desire to be more involved in the team’s decision making process. And on Wednesday, the reigning league MVP made that fact even more abundantly clear.
NFLwhdh.com

Patriots release veteran wide receiver on eve of training camp

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Tuesday released a veteran wide receiver on the eve of the start of training camp. The club announced that they released 29-year-old Devin Smith, a veteran of four NFL seasons. Smith spent time with the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and...
NFLYardbarker

Falcons & QB Malik Willis: 'The Next Michael Vick'?

Matt Ryan is the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. After winning the MVP in 2016, Atlanta trusted their veteran to be the star for years to come. Entering his 14th season, the 36-year-old in definitely in the twilight of his career. With Ryan's end in sight, the Falcons should realize that before they can be good, they must accept that a rebuild is on the horizon. Ryan, who remains under contract through 2023, might not be a part of that plan.
NFLNBC Sports

McClain: Patriots inquired about Watson before NFL Draft

Before the New England Patriots selected quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they were considered a potential suitor for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Watson remains in Houston as of Monday, but the Patriots apparently had legitimate interest in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Buffalo Bills trade for defensive end Chandler Jones?

The defensive end position was a focus for general manager Brandon Beane this offseason. He has tried to figure out the right answer to improve the Buffalo Bills pass rush and explored a number of options. It started early in the offseason with the Bills pursuing J.J. Watt shortly after...
NFLpff.com

2022 NFL Draft Risers: Malik Willis, J.T. Daniels among QBs who could be this year's Joe Burrow or Zach Wilson

In each of the past three NFL drafts, we’ve seen one quarterback vault up draft boards in nearly unprecedented fashion during his final college football season. Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and now Zach Wilson weren’t even close to showing up on the first-round radar heading into their final seasons before becoming top picks by the time their drafts kicked off. And while this trend won’t continue forever, it could become more of a regular occurrence because quarterbacks at the college level are developing at younger ages and altering the traditional learning curves.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets 2021 fantasy football: Zach Wilson’s sneaky value

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s sneaky value should allow him to crush his current 2021 fantasy football ADP. Zach Wilson will go into his rookie season with nothing but a huge spotlight shining down. Selected second overall in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson is set to replace Sam Darnold...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Bengals' Joe Burrow unlikely to play in preseason?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered multiple torn ligaments in his left knee back on Nov. 22 but has been fully cleared for football activities ahead of training camp. Per Ben Baby of ESPN, however, Bengals owner and president Mike Brown said the team will likely hold the second-year signal-caller...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 offers for the Carolina Panthers to meet Deshaun Watson trade price

What could the Carolina Panthers potentially offer to meet the reported asking price for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson?. After months of stating the contrary, all signs point to a split between the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson in the near future. The Carolina Panthers now know what it’s going to take to land the quarterback, who could transform them into instant contenders if an agreement can be reached.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Big news on Watson

Big news on former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson came out Sunday. According to multiple reports, Watson is expected to report to training camp with Houston's other (...)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

One Steelers player shines in first public training camp practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their first training camp practice open to the public on July 28th. Here’s how one player stood above the rest. The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp early last week at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh. However, their first practice open to the public didn’t take place until July 28th at Heinz Field.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Tight End Retires.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace received a bit of surprise today. Just like that one of Pace's offseason signings has retired. Tight end Jake Butt has decided to hang up his cleats after signing with the Bears this offseason. As of now the transaction appears on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy