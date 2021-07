Strong To Severe Storms Possible In Parts Of Area Tonight. A cool front will approach from the northwest and collide with very warm and humid air… causing showers and t-storms to quickly fire to our north/west. These storms could quickly become strong to potentially severe and race southeast across Wisconsin tonight. How far west the storms will build is still in question, with some models keeping the bulk of the severe threat east of La Crosse. However, all areas should at least remain weather aware from about 8 p.m. to 1 a.m…. just in case. The highest chance for severe weather will be near and north/east of I-94.