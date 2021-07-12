Cancel
NBA Rumors: Warriors ‘Internally Discussed' Damian Lillard Trade

By Drew Shiller
NBC Bay Area
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport: Warriors have 'internally discussed' Dame trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. There is a chance Damian Lillard demands a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason. It still would be surprising, however, if the six-time NBA All-Star chooses that path. But if he does, would the Warriors...

