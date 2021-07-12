Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

The revolutionary role of AI in identifying and extracting evidence to be explored in a webinar featuring Chris Pashos and Matt Michelson

Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

International HEOR and RWE research organization Genesis Research is presenting an interactive webinar and Q&A at 11am ET on Thursday 15 July on ‘How artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can be incorporated across the product lifecycle to better identify and extract the evidence you need’. Hoboken, New Jersey (PRWEB)...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Webinar#Data Visualization#Rwe#Q A#Prweb#Takeda#Abbvie#Evid Ai#Genesis Research#Heor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Related
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

What role could AI play in the 'return to work' phase?

Anand Rao, global artificial intelligence leader at PwC, believes AI could be used to provide emotional and individual support in the workplace. This could be particularly useful during the 'return-to-work' phase, as many people have shown a decline in mental health during the pandemic. For example, AI could flag the...
Softwarereadwrite.com

The Role of AI in Recruitment (+ Top 7 AI Recruiting Tools)

Artificial intelligence is gaining more and more attention. Intelligent self-learning programs disrupt many industries, including eCommerce, manufacturing and production lines, transportation, agriculture, logistics and supply chain, and more. Moreover, such programs automate redundant processes and don’t require a high level of creativity, increasing its overall effectiveness. “It is difficult to...
Computersarxiv.org

MEGEX: Data-Free Model Extraction Attack against Gradient-Based Explainable AI

The advance of explainable artificial intelligence, which provides reasons for its predictions, is expected to accelerate the use of deep neural networks in the real world like Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) that returns predictions on queried data with the trained model. Deep neural networks deployed in MLaaS face the threat of model extraction attacks. A model extraction attack is an attack to violate intellectual property and privacy in which an adversary steals trained models in a cloud using only their predictions. In particular, a data-free model extraction attack has been proposed recently and is more critical. In this attack, an adversary uses a generative model instead of preparing input data. The feasibility of this attack, however, needs to be studied since it requires more queries than that with surrogate datasets. In this paper, we propose MEGEX, a data-free model extraction attack against a gradient-based explainable AI. In this method, an adversary uses the explanations to train the generative model and reduces the number of queries to steal the model. Our experiments show that our proposed method reconstructs high-accuracy models -- 0.97$\times$ and 0.98$\times$ the victim model accuracy on SVHN and CIFAR-10 datasets given 2M and 20M queries, respectively. This implies that there is a trade-off between the interpretability of models and the difficulty of stealing them.
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

White Paper Explores Role of Digital Displays in Future Learning Format

With digital signage displays, touch screen interfaces, virtual lessons and remote learning expected to reshape the post-COVID education landscape, a new white paper provides insights into some of the most effective tools and solutions being deployed in classrooms, libraries, STEM labs and beyond. Entitled “K-12 Education Embraces Innovative Digital Displays,” the ebook white paper just published by education technology provider LG Business Solutions USA is available now for download.
EconomyForbes

How CXOs Can Help Employees Explore Their Roles Post-Automation

Alok Kulkarni is Co-Founder and CEO of Cyara, a customer experience (CX) leader trusted by leading brands around the world. Automation is a transformational journey with huge returns on investments. Look at the success of automation technology startups to understand how important it is to businesses. According to McKinsey, two-thirds of organizations were piloting the automation of business processes in August of last year, and half of organizations expect to pursue automation before the fall of this year.
Technologybodyshopbusiness.com

CIECA Webinar to Feature CCC Discussing Impact of AI on Claims

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “How Activating AI and Network Connections is Redefining the Claims and Repair Experiences,” is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. EST. The webinar will feature Marc Fredman, chief strategy officer, and Shivani Govil, chief product officer,...
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

Analytics Maturity: from Descriptive to Autonomous Analytics

In Chapter 8 of my new book “The Economics of Data, Analytics, and Digitalization Transformation”, I discuss the 8 Laws of Digital Transformation. My goal for chapter 8 was to push folks out of their comfort zones, especially with respect to how they are defining Digital Transformation success. Why? Because too many folks don’t really understand “Digital Transformation.” For example, from the Forbes article “100 Stats On Digital Transformation And Customer Experience”, we get the following factoid:
Marketsdatasciencecentral.com

Dominant Data Science Developments in 2021

There's nothing constant in our lives but change. Over the years, we’ve seen how businesses have become more modern, adopting the latest technology to boost productivity and increase the return on investment. Data analytics, big data, artificial intelligence, and data science are the trending keywords in the current scenario. Enterprises...
Businessaithority.com

AdPredictive Announces Travis Rhoades as Executive Vice President of Data Analytics and Intelligence

AdPredictive, the market-leading customer intelligence software platform, announced the appointment of Travis Rhoades, a big data, artificial intelligence and data science expert with over 25 years of experience, as the company’s new Executive Vice President of Data Analytics and Intelligence. Rhoades’ FBI intelligence background, unique within the marketing technology sector,...
IndustryHouston Chronicle

Applied Manufacturing Technologies Successfully Installs State-of-the-Art Automated Production and Material Handling Solutions at Meat Processor Wolverine Packing Co.

ORION, Mich. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America’s largest independent automation engineering company supporting manufacturers, robot companies, systems integrators, line builders, and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced the successful completion of two major projects at Detroit-based Wolverine Packing Co. Wolverine, a third-generation family-owned meatpacking...
Austin, TXHouston Chronicle

Point Health Hires DJ Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Point Health, a digital health startup in Austin, TX, has announced the addition of DJ Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer to its executive team. His responsibilities include leading the growing engineering team and guiding the company’s technology and product development endeavors. DJ brings with...
Softwareaithority.com

Ampere To Acquire OnSpecta To Accelerate AI Inference On Cloud-Native Applications

Boosts AI Performance of Ampere® Altra® Family Across Cloud and Edge Infrastructure. Ampere® Computing announced it has agreed to acquire AI technology startup OnSpecta, strengthening Ampere® Altra® performance with AI inference applications. The OnSpecta Deep Learning Software (DLS) AI optimization engine can deliver significant performance enhancements over commonly used CPU-based machine learning (ML) frameworks. The companies have already been collaborating and have demonstrated over 4x acceleration on Ampere-based instances running popular AI-inference workloads. The acquisition will include an optimized model zoo with object detection, video processing and recommendation engines. Terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary closing conditions.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Booz Allen Taps Matt Tarascio to Lead AI Practice for Defense

Matt Tarascio has joined Booz Allen Hamilton as a senior vice president to lead the analytics and artificial intelligence business supporting the Defense Department. In his new role, Tarascio will spearhead the firm’s efforts to accelerate the integration of analytics, data science and AI capabilities for public and private sector missions. He brings with him an expertise in AI and analytics, having most recently served as Lockheed Martin’s vice president of AI.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

TV30 Explores LLNL Role in Fighting Pandemic

Jim Brase, deputy associate director for computing at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), discusses how researchers are using artificial intelligence (AI) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on a new edition of TV30’s “About the TriValley.”. The program, hosted by Dr. Marshall Kamena, president of the Tri-Valley Community Television Foundation, is...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

How IBM is solving the data privacy problem

Data is typically encrypted in motion and at rest to keep sensitive information away from prying eyes, but it must be decrypted for computational functions to be performed. This increases the risk of privacy breaches should cyber attackers compromise a server where the data is being computed. An emerging technology...
Computersarxiv.org

Exploring Sequence Feature Alignment for Domain Adaptive Detection Transformers

Detection transformers have recently shown promising object detection results and attracted increasing attention. However, how to develop effective domain adaptation techniques to improve its cross-domain performance remains unexplored and unclear. In this paper, we delve into this topic and empirically find that direct feature distribution alignment on the CNN backbone only brings limited improvements, as it does not guarantee domain-invariant sequence features in the transformer for prediction. To address this issue, we propose a novel Sequence Feature Alignment (SFA) method that is specially designed for the adaptation of detection transformers. Technically, SFA consists of a domain query-based feature alignment (DQFA) module and a token-wise feature alignment (TDA) module. In DQFA, a novel domain query is used to aggregate and align global context from the token sequence of both domains. DQFA reduces the domain discrepancy in global feature representations and object relations when deploying in the transformer encoder and decoder, respectively. Meanwhile, TDA aligns token features in the sequence from both domains, which reduces the domain gaps in local and instance-level feature representations in the transformer encoder and decoder, respectively. Besides, a novel bipartite matching consistency loss is proposed to enhance the feature discriminability for robust object detection. Experiments on three challenging benchmarks show that SFA outperforms state-of-the-art domain adaptive object detection methods. Code has been made available at: this https URL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy