Do Chip & Joanna Gaines Ever Need A Break From Each Other? The Couple Says....

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: How Chip & Joanna Gaines Make Working Together Work. 18 years later, but it still feels like yesterday. Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines prove that they're anything but a work in progress. After nailing marriage (the couple recently celebrated their 18-year anniversary on May 31) and building the highly-anticipated Discovery+ platform Magnolia Network, premiering July 15, the Gaines' are proof that soulmates exist.

