Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Ian Poulter spent £100k on Euro 2020 final tickets and made mad dash from Edinburgh… but couldn’t get into stadium

By David Facey
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRLgI_0aukxpOB00

SUPER-PATRIOT Ian Poulter splashed out more than £100,000 to watch the Euro 2020 final - and was turned away by the stewards!

He arrived midway through the second half after events at the Scottish Open wrecked his plans to be there for kick-off, and was only admitted for extra time and penalties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MV4WU_0aukxpOB00
Italy beat England in the Euros final Credit: Getty

Poulter flew down by private jet to Wembley from Edinburgh, after being forced to hang around because a stunning 63 saw him set the final round target at 17 under par.

He also had to endure a 90-minute weather delay before his score was finally beaten.

Poults had booked places in a private box for himself and son Luke, costing more than £50,000 apiece - although his £240,000 cheque for finishing joint fourth in Scotland will more than cover that outlay.

And before heading to St George’s for this week’s Open, Poulter took to Instagram to reveal the frustration of being locked out when he first arrived at Wembley.

He wrote: “What a crazy day. Tee off at 11.11 and shoot 8 under par 63 to hold the clubhouse lead for a long time.

"Weather delay keeps us from leaving the course and catching an all important flight to make the match.

“Finally when play resumed and one player had posted -18 we left for the plane.

"Netjets did what they do best and got me to the stadium for the second half.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

“Euro 2020 wouldn’t let me into the ground for a good chunk of the second half - not sure why.

"Anyway, finally made it in to watch the remainder of the game.

“Amazing experience with a few of us in a box and truly gutted for the lads to not finish it off in penalties.”

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
232K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh#Ts Cs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
Scotland
News Break
Euro
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Ian Poulter trolls the hell out of Tyrrell Hatton during Wednesday practice round. Is a Team Europe civil war brewing?

Ian Poulter may moonlight as a professional golfer, but his real nine-to-five is being a God-tier troll. He’s buttered the bread and brought home the bacon largely at the expense of Team USA over the years, taunting them by purchasing the police cruiser that infamously ferried Rory McIlroy to the 2012 Ryder Cup, crafting some custom tee shirts, and plenty more. But the Open Championship is as much about Brit vs. Brit as it is about Yanks, so Poulter loaded up the friendly fire and took aim squarely at his countryman Tyrrell Hatton on Wednesday.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Ian Poulter BAFFLED over Jon Rahm testing positive for Covid again

Ian Poulter took to Instagram last night to reveal his confusion over Jon Rahm testing positive for Covid-19 a second time in less than two months. Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament last month when holding a six-shot lead after 54 holes, and now the World No.1 must also bypass the Olympic Men's Golf Tournament this week due to another positive test over the weekend.
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Premier League ref Michael Oliver belts out 'Freed from Desire' at Wembley as he makes most of being a fan for the day while getting behind England at the Euro 2020 final

Premier League referee Michael Oliver was seen singing along to football chants as he attended England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy on Sunday. The 36-year-old official attended Wembley Stadium in a black t-shirt and blue jeans and made the most of being out of the spotlight after a stressful time officiating games at the tournament and in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England fan ‘drank 20 cans of cider’ before sneaking into Wembley without ticket for Euros final

An England fan who was photographed with a lit flare protruding from his bottom during rowdy scenes in the build up to the Euro 2020 final claimed to have drunk 20 cans of cider before gaining access to Wembley Stadium without a ticket. Speaking to The Sun, Charlie Perry said he regretted “nothing” after being pictured in a crowd of England supporters before the match alongside the burning pyrotechnic.The Chelsea fan, 25, said: “I’d been on the p*** since half eight in the morning and had had at least 20 cans of Strongbow.“It was the biggest day of my...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Two teenagers are charged with stealing items from Wembley Stadium in a bid to give fans unauthorised access to the arena during Euro 2020 final

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the theft of items from Wembley Stadium in a bid to give fans unauthorised access to the stadium during the Euro 2020 final. Yusaf Amin, 18, of Clifford Road, Newham and Dalha Mohamad, 18, of Anglian Road, Waltham Forest, have been charged with theft by the Metropolitan Police.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

The FA plan life bans for yobs who broke into Wembley for Euro 2020 final with independent review set up to investigate the disorder and security breaches that enabled thousands of fans to enter stadium without tickets

The FA are planning to issue life bans from England matches and Wembley Stadium to fans identified as having broken into the ground for the Euro 2020 final. The governing body announced on Monday that an independent review, chaired by Baroness Casey of Blackstock, has been set up to investigate the disorder which overshadowed England’s attempt to win a first major trophy for 55 years.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.

Comments / 0

Community Policy