Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREDERICK AND WESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER At 512 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Winchester to near Stephens City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Stephens City, Boyce, Middleway, Brucetown, White Post, Greenwood, High View Manor, Clear Brook, Armel, Stephenson, Wadesville, Cedar Hill and Albin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH