Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN LEE AND NORTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ladonia, or near Smiths, moving north at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phenix City, Smiths, Smiths Station, Ladonia, Beulah, Bleecker, Griffen Mill, Monterey Heights, Ladonia Sports Complex and Phenix Drag Strip.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
City
Smiths Station, AL
County
Russell County, AL
City
Phenix City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Ladonia Sports Complex#Phenix Drag Strip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy