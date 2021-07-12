Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN LEE AND NORTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ladonia, or near Smiths, moving north at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phenix City, Smiths, Smiths Station, Ladonia, Beulah, Bleecker, Griffen Mill, Monterey Heights, Ladonia Sports Complex and Phenix Drag Strip.alerts.weather.gov
