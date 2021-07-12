Yankees Select 1B Tyler Hardman With 153rd Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft
In a position of need throughout the organization, the Yankees selected first baseman Tyler Hardman out of Oklahoma with their fifth round draft selection on Tuesday. The 22-year-old slugger led the Sooners in nearly every statistical category. Hardman led the Big 12 Conference in batting with a .397 clip as well as hits with 89. In total, he slashed .397/.481/.661 with 12 homers, 19 doubles and 49 RBI.www.pinstripedprospects.com
