Jasson Dominguez has been in Low-A Tampa for about 2 weeks now, and has been in playing in the states for exactly a month now, so no actual reporter should have a good take on his capabilities yet. The kid is still extremely early in his career, being only 18, so there’s a lot of development, maturity and playing abilities that can change in the coming years. I went to Dominguez’s home debut at the Yankees’ Player Development and Scouting Complex in Tampa on June 29th and wasn’t entirely impressed with what I saw. That still resonates today, but allow me to explain why later.