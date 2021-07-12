COVID-19 J&J Vaccines to be Offered at County Fair

The Allegany County Department of Health will be giving Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Allegany County Fair near the first aid station. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose for ages 18 and over. You will NOT need to pre-register for this free clinic. Please bring your insurance card and some form of identification (Passport, Learner’s Permit, Driver’s License, Birth Certificate, Other form of Government ID) for birth date verification when arriving for your vaccination.