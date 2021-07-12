Cancel
Electronics

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 sounds like a next-gen gaming chair

By Kevin Foley
pcinvasion.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaming chairs have somewhat of a reputation for being cheap ergonomic nightmares, but there has been some serious progress in recent years. Brands like Secretlab continue to push the boundaries for comfort and quality, and the Titan Evo 2022 is a prime example of that effort. The company revealed the new design today, and it has several revisions that seek to address the outstanding complaints about gaming chairs.

PC Gamer

