Bellevue-based DreamBox Learning Adds 5 New C-Level Executives

Bellevue-based DreamBox Learning, a company on a mission to radically change the way the world learns, today announced the appointment of five new executives across key functions of the business. Lakshmi Nidamarthi joins the company as Chief Product Officer, Ronit Peled as Chief People Officer, Dr. Jason Sinquefield as Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Michael Savitz as Senior Vice President of Operations, and Tracy Kleine as Vice President of Marketing. These leaders join a high performing executive team at DreamBox during a year of unprecedented growth – a year which validated the long-term DreamBox vision and strategy and further established the company as best-of-breed in the industry.