Fresh off going public, EverCommerce makes new acquisition

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $38.00 per share. In the offering, 52,375,000 shares are being offered by Robinhood and 2,625,000 shares are being offered by existing stockholders. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 5,500,000 shares from Robinhood at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The net proceeds to Robinhood from the sale of Class A common stock in this offering will be approximately $1.89 billion. Robinhood will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. Robinhood intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, capital expenditures, funding its anticipated tax obligations related to the settlement of RSUs, and general corporate purposes including increasing its hiring efforts to expand its employee base, expanding its customer support operations and satisfying its general capital needs.