Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fresh off going public, EverCommerce makes new acquisition

By Jensen Werley
Posted by 
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just two days after closing its initial public offering, Denver-based software-as-a-service company EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM) announced its acquisition of Medical Design Technologies on July 8. The newly acquired Houston-based company known as MDTech is a leading provider of mobile charge capture solutions — the process used by health care...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
766
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Software#Evercommerce Inc#Evcm#Mdtech#Everpro#Everwell#Everhealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Troy, MIAmerican Banker

How New York Community plans to make most of Flagstar acquisition

New York Community Bancorp has already crossed off several items on its merger to-do list: It has formed an integration team, chosen a senior management team and selected the products and services that it will offer to customers. Now the Westbury, New York, company, which is buying Flagstar Bancorp in...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ('the Company') with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce Yann Gerville-Reache has been appointed to serve as the COO for heliosdX. Mr. Gerville-Reache will join the Executive Team in Orange Park, FL to assume the role...
New York City, NYdallassun.com

FingerMotion Files Application to List its Common Stock on Nasdaq Capital Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to have its shares of common stock listed on Nasdaq Capital Market. The listing of the Company's shares of common stock on Nasdaq Capital Market remains subject to the approval of NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing, governance and regulatory requirements. The Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable requirements; however, there is no assurance that its application will be approved. During the NASDAQ review process, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQX under its current symbol 'FNGR.'
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Metals Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

Metals Acquisition Corp. (the " Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MTAL.U" beginning July 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols ''MTAL'' and ''MTAL WS,'' respectively.
Technologyaithority.com

Workiva Extends Value Of Cloud Platform With Launch Of New SaaS Marketplace

Workiva Marketplace debuts with both Workiva-built and partner offerings that simplify complex reporting and compliance problems. Workiva Inc. launched The Workiva Marketplace, filled with more than 140 Workiva-built and partner templates, services and 60 no-code connectors that streamline existing processes and solve new business problems all within the Workiva cloud platform’s connected and secure ecosystem.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

LatentView Analytics Hires Ramesh Babu to Lead Digital Solutions Innovation for Industrial Sector

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world’s most recognized brands, announced today that Ramesh Babu joined the firm as Delivery Head for the industrial sector. As LatentView grows its industrial practice, Babu will play an integral role in driving delivery excellence and contributing strategic guidance to Fortune 500 manufacturing and supply chain clients.
BusinessCMSWire

Thoma Bravo Acquires Medallia for $6.4 Billion

Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm, announced Monday it had acquired customer and employee experience management provider Medallia for $6.4 billion. Medallia, which went public in 2019, will now revert back to a private company in the deal. Medallia has been growing steadily and IPO'ed itself in the summer of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Millennium Management LLC Makes New $16.61 Million Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,660,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,608,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 27.71% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $38.00 per share. In the offering, 52,375,000 shares are being offered by Robinhood and 2,625,000 shares are being offered by existing stockholders. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 5,500,000 shares from Robinhood at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The net proceeds to Robinhood from the sale of Class A common stock in this offering will be approximately $1.89 billion. Robinhood will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. Robinhood intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, capital expenditures, funding its anticipated tax obligations related to the settlement of RSUs, and general corporate purposes including increasing its hiring efforts to expand its employee base, expanding its customer support operations and satisfying its general capital needs.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Denver AI imagery startup acquired by Shutterstock in $35M deal

A Denver startup is being scooped up by a stock photography giant as part of a trio of acquisitions valued at $35 million. AI advertising startup Shotzr was acquired by New York’s Shutterstock in a move that adds computer vision and predictive performance solutions to Shutterstock’s platform. Shotzr was acquired along with Pattern89 and Datasine, and the trio will come together to form a subsidiary of the company named Shutterstock.AI.
TechnologyAviation Week

Shield AI Makes Second Defense Acquisition

A week after acquiring an artificial intelligence (AI) company for combat aircraft, Shield AI on July 29 announced the acquisition of Martin UAV. Shield AI will integrate the company’s Hivemind autonomy software into the Martin V-BAT, a vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aircraft system. The V... Subscription Required. Shield AI...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE MKT:NTIP) announced today that it has agreed to settle its patent litigation against Hewlett-Packard Company and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (collectively, 'HP') pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division, for infringement of Network-1's Remote Power Patent (U.S. Patent No. 6,218,930). Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company has agreed to pay Network-1 $17,000,000 in full settlement of the litigation and HP will receive a fully paid license and release to the Remote Power Patent for its full term (which expired on March 7, 2020), which applies to sales of Power over Ethernet ('PoE') products by HP and its wholly owned subsidiary Aruba Networks, Inc.
Technologyaithority.com

Pendo Raises $150 Million to Help Companies Deliver Software That Meets Rising User Expectations

LED by B Capital Group, the Round Values Pendo at $2.6 Billion as Company Tops $100m in Arr. Pendo, a platform that accelerates successful product adoption, announced $150 million in funding to help companies bridge the gap between how users expect software to work and their experience actually using it. Led by B Capital Group, with participation from Silver Lake Waterman and existing investors, the Series F round will fund aggressive global expansion, strategic acquisitions and continued innovation in Pendo’s platform that helps product and IT teams drive adoption of the software they build for customers or provide to internal employees.
Businessaithority.com

JupiterOne Adds New Strategic Investors, Cisco Investments And Splunk Ventures, To Support Ecosystem

JupiterOne, a provider of cyber asset management and governance solutions, announced two additional strategic investors, Cisco Investments and Splunk Ventures. This follows JupiterOne’s recent $30M Series B funding round in May 2021 led by new investor Sapphire Ventures. Previously, JupiterOne raised $19 million in Series A funding announced in September 2020. Since September 2020, JupiterOne has raised more than $49 million.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc (IPSI) Appoints Richard Rosenblum as CFO and President

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) ("Innovative" or the "Company"), a California-based fintech company focused on building a 21st century universal digital payment platform, IPSIPay, today announced the appointment of Richard Rosenblum as the Company's new President and Chief Financial Officer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp., Sponsored By Deerfield, Arch Venture Partners And Section 32, Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share. The Class A common stock are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "DALS" beginning on July 28, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 30, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Colfax Corp. (CFX) Announces Secondary Offering of 6.5M Shares of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Colfax Corporation ("Colfax" or the "Company") (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today that certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") have commenced an underwritten secondary offering of 6,544,522 shares of the Company's common stock.
Economyfinextra.com

Broadridge entrusts data analytics to Snowflake Data Cloud

To enhance its global asset management clients’ decision-making processes through data visualization and analysis, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced it will work with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to enable clients to seamlessly consolidate and analyze trading and portfolio data in the cloud in a way they couldn’t before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy