Issues & Ideas: Wind turbines for Morro Bay, farmworkers' rights, and Healthy People Healthy Trails.

On Issues & Ideas we're exploring the history of farmworkers' rights in California, and how that history affects people on the Central Coast. We're also taking a look at redistricting on the Central Coast, and some of the challenges being faced. And, we explore the possibility of wind turbines in Morro Bay, and the reaction of some in the fishing industry. We’re checking in with Healthy People Healthy Trails is a community initiative in Santa Barbara County to promote health and well-being through the use and enjoyment of nature. Meteorologist John Lindsey reports that a serious decline in the sea star population has led to a massive die-off of the kelp forests along the Northern California coastline. And finally, the San Luis Obispo City manager Derek Johnson talks about job strategies and city projects.