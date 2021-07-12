Cancel
Last Chance: Order Fios High-Speed Internet and Get a Year of Amazon Prime on Verizon

By Adrian Covert
SPY
SPY
 16 days ago
What’s better than signing up for the top-rated home internet service? How about signing up for Verizon Fios and getting an entire year of Amazon Prime as a thank you gift. All you need to do to take advantage of this incredible deal is sign up for the Verizon Fios’ Gigabit high-speed internet plan, which delivers near-Gigabit speeds into your home for $79.99 a month, before July 21. To sweeten the deal, Verizon will also throw in a 4th-generation Amazon Echo Dot. That’s right, you get a free smart speaker, too.

SPY

SPY

ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
