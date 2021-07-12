Heather Snavely Named First Female President and CEO of AAA Washington

Former Microsoft, Brooks Running and PCC Executive Expected to Grow AAA Membership in Washington State. Heather Snavely has been named to replace Kirk Nelson as president and CEO of the Bellevue-based company. Snavely is the first woman chosen by the AAA Washington Board of Trustees to lead the organization that serves 1.2 million members in Washington State and North Idaho with emergency road service, leisure travel planning, and personal and small-business insurance. Heather Snavely is expected to direct the travel company toward growing members and potentially providing new services.