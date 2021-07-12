D.C. Will Pay $220,000 In Legal Fees To Settle Church Lawsuit Over COVID-19 Restrictions

Paid for and posted by THE DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ?. Nearly 45,000 Naloxone kits were distributed throughout the District in 2020, up from more than 15,000 in 2019. City officials want to beat that number this year. The drive to distribute more Naloxone, a lifesaving opioid overdose antidote, has become more urgent with D.C. seeing a record 411 opioid-related overdose deaths last year. According to health experts, Naloxone could likely have prevented most of these deaths.