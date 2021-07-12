D.C. Will Pay $220,000 In Legal Fees To Settle Church Lawsuit Over COVID-19 Restrictions
D.C. will pay $220,000 in legal fees after it lost a court battle last year with Capitol Hill Baptist Church over COVID-19 gathering restrictions. The church argued in the federal lawsuit filed last September that D.C. was violating its First and Fifth Amendment rights by refusing to allow the church’s entire congregation, which numbers roughly 850 people, to gather for outdooor and social-distanced worship.dcist.com
