Law

D.C. Will Pay $220,000 In Legal Fees To Settle Church Lawsuit Over COVID-19 Restrictions

By Jordan Pascale
DCist
 17 days ago
D.C. will pay $220,000 in legal fees after it lost a court battle last year with Capitol Hill Baptist Church over COVID-19 gathering restrictions. The church argued in the federal lawsuit filed last September that D.C. was violating its First and Fifth Amendment rights by refusing to allow the church’s entire congregation, which numbers roughly 850 people, to gather for outdooor and social-distanced worship.

Washington, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that's the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

