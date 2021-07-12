Justin Jefferson outranks Dalvin Cook in recent Top 100 list

Dalvin Cook still has yet to play a full 16-game slate in his career, but he finished as the RB2 in half-PPR scoring last season as he racked up over 1,900 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns. The Vikings lost offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and replaced him with Klint Kubiak, but Cook saw more touches and was more efficient under the new coordinator. Despite plenty of offensive talent around him, Cook is still the focal point of the Vikings’ offense and is deservedly being drafted as one of the first running backs off the board again in 2021.