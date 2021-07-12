Cancel
NFL

Justin Jefferson outranks Dalvin Cook in recent Top 100 list

By Adam Patrick
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson deserve to be considered a better player than Dalvin Cook heading into the 2021 season?. During his first season with the Minnesota Vikings last year, Justin Jefferson surprised a bunch of people with his impressive performance. Jefferson probably wouldn’t have been the fifth receiver taken off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft if teams knew how quickly he was going to adjust to the pros.

