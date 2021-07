Taron Johnson was last year’s unsung hero, who can take this title this year for the Buffalo Bills?. Last season the Buffalo Bills had a very strong impact from some of the top players on the roster such as Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White. However when looking past Buffalo’s star players who Bills fans know and love there were significant contributions from the rest of the roster. In some cases, they were contributions that altered the course of Buffalo’s whole season for the better.