The Washington Monument Has Been Closed Since Inauguration. It’s Reopening Wednesday

After delaying its scheduled reopening in 2020, the Mormon temple in Kensington, Md., is finally reopening to the public in spring 2022. Covered in 173,000 square feet of Alabama white marble and visible to thousands of passersby on the Beltway each day, the castle-like building has been closed off to anyone except for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — like all Mormon temples — since its first dedication and open house in 1974.