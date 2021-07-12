Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

The Washington Monument Has Been Closed Since Inauguration. It’s Reopening Wednesday

By Colleen Grablick
Posted by 
DCist
DCist
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Monument will reopen this Wednesday after a six-month closure, according to the National Park Service. The monument will welcome visitors every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and guests must reserve passes online with a non-refundable $1 fee. (One ticket secures four individual spots.) All individuals will be required to wear a mask inside the monument, regardless of vaccination status.

dcist.com

Comments / 0

DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Bernhardt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
DCist

These D.C. Bars And Restaurants Are Requiring Vaccination Cards To Enter

A growing number of bars and restaurants are responding to a spike in COVID cases by requiring proof of COVID vaccination to enter. Following a rise in coronavirus case rates across the region and the increasing threat of the highly contagious delta variant, as well as new CDC guidance, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a new mask mandate that takes effect Saturday, July 31. The updated order requires people over the age of 2, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors.
Fairfax County, VAPosted by
DCist

Fairfax County Considering Vaccine Requirement For Employees

Officials in Fairfax County are urging the county executive to “thoroughly explore” a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all government employees as they return to in-person work this fall. Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay made a motion during a Tuesday board meeting directing County Executive Bryan Hill to...
Law EnforcementPosted by
DCist

‘To Hell And Back’: Two MPD Officers Testify At Jan. 6 Insurrection Hearing

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers provided harrowing testimony today as the House hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection got underway. MPD Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges joined U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Private First Class Harry Dunn in offering details about their experiences that day and answering questions from House select committee lawmakers.
PoliticsPosted by
DCist

New Specialty License Plates Will Support Local D.C. Wildlife

D.C. drivers will soon get the option to show off their love of wild animals with a new “protect local wildlife” specialty license plate, pending a final vote by the D.C. Council. “People like to have something that they’re interested in reflected on their vehicle,” said Ward 3 Councilmember Mary...
Georgetown, DCPosted by
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Chesapeake Stingrays

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to overheard(at)dcist[dot]com and...
Public HealthPosted by
DCist

Morning Roundup: CDC Reports ‘Superbug’ Fungus In D.C. Nursing Home

A “superbug” fungus was reported at a D.C. nursing home. [AP]. An in-depth history of how D.C.’s road and highway construction isolated neighborhoods. [GGWash]. Artist Hiroshi Sugimoto will infuse Japanese design into a renovation of the Hirshhorn sculpture garden. [CityLab]. An informative thread on gun violence following the shooting on...
Kensington, MDPosted by
DCist

The Mormon Temple On The Beltway Is Finally Opening To The Public Next Spring

After delaying its scheduled reopening in 2020, the Mormon temple in Kensington, Md., is finally reopening to the public in spring 2022. Covered in 173,000 square feet of Alabama white marble and visible to thousands of passersby on the Beltway each day, the castle-like building has been closed off to anyone except for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — like all Mormon temples — since its first dedication and open house in 1974.
EnvironmentPosted by
DCist

West Coast Wildfires To Blame For Hazy Skies, Unhealthy Air In D.C.

The largest fire burning in the U.S., the Bootleg fire in Oregon, seen from space on July 18, 2021. Across the western U.S., 1.3 million acres of land are actively burning — equivalent to the entire state of Delaware. On top of that, hundreds of wildfires are blazing across Canada. The smoke from those fires is now drifting across the continent, causing hazy skies, orange sunsets and unhealthy air in the D.C. area and throughout the Northeast.
Small BusinessPosted by
DCist

Sponsored: DC Water Supports Businesses Through Tunnel Construction

The construction of a large tunnel system in the District requires the cooperation and patience of many stakeholders, not the least of which are the small local businesses impacted by the project. The Northeast Boundary Tunnel (NEBT) will control sewer overflows to the Anacostia River and will reduce flooding in low-lying northwest and northeast D.C. neighborhoods. To help mitigate construction impacts, DC Water partnered with three of the District’s 26 Main Street organizations.
Public SafetyPosted by
DCist

Morning Roundup: Locals On Living With Gun Violence

The square mile in D.C. where officials found 2,759 bullet casings. [Post]. Maryland wants schools to expand COVID testing this fall. [WTOP]. How Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin got a 95% tax discount from Fairfax County. [Richmond Times-Dispatch]. Maryland didn’t distribute any emergency rental assistance money between January and...
Public HealthPosted by
DCist

D.C. Region Sees Slight Uptick In COVID-19 Infections

Shortly after the region saw coronavirus case counts drop to record-breaking lows, infections are on the rise again in the D.C. area. Experts attribute the rise to myriad factors occurring at once: vaccination rates plateaued, masks requirements dropped, businesses reopened fully, summer gatherings picked up, and a new, more transmissible Delta variant is spreading across the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy