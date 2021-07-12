The Washington Monument Has Been Closed Since Inauguration. It’s Reopening Wednesday
The Washington Monument will reopen this Wednesday after a six-month closure, according to the National Park Service. The monument will welcome visitors every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and guests must reserve passes online with a non-refundable $1 fee. (One ticket secures four individual spots.) All individuals will be required to wear a mask inside the monument, regardless of vaccination status.dcist.com
