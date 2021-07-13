Cancel
Oswego County, NY

Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health Recognized With National President’s Circle Award

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOswego Health physicians, leaders, and clinicians gathered to celebrate the President’s Circle award, which was given to The Center for Wound Healing. The Center along with only 15 others around the country were awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal.

