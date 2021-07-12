Chef Space collecting donations of school supplies for students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first kitchen incubator is asking for donations to help provide school students with supplies before the start of the semester. Titled “Kitchen to Classrooms,” Chef Space said the donated supplies will be placed into backpacks provided to Sowing Seeds of Faith, a community organization in west Louisville. The organization provides private tutoring for JCPS students with JCPS teachers, retirees, and current college students.www.wave3.com
