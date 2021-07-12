Cancel
Humanizing the Dismal Science

By Allison Schrager
City Journal
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBettering Humanomics: A New, and Old, Approach to Economic Science, by Deirdre McCloskey (University of Chicago Press, 144 pp., $30) I thoroughly enjoyed Deirdre McCloskey’s Bettering Humanomics, but I may be a glutton for feelings of intellectual inadequacy. Truth be told, I only understood about 60 percent of the book. It contains countless references to great works of the humanities, economics, and the history of economic thought. A casual reader cannot possibly be familiar with a fraction of them, even within his own field. But McCloskey expects you to know them.

