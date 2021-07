Libertyville Sunrise Rotary recently presented the club's 2021 Service Above Self award to Sue and Hasu Ghandi, owners of Sue's Pantry in Vernon Hills. Sue's Pantry has provided meals for homeless families throughout parts of Lake and Cook counties for the past 12 years. "Service Above Self" is the Rotary International motto. The award is given by local chapters to those whose work in the community reflects the spirit of Service Above Self, even though the recipients are not Rotarians at the time they earn the award.