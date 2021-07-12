Houtzdale American Legion Auxiliary names new officers
HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale American Legion Freeburg Post No. 591 Auxiliary met recently with 11 members present. President Rosemary Shannon conducted the meeting. New officers for 2021-2022 are President Rosemary Shannon; First Vice President Billie Watson, Second Vice President Carolyn DeLattre, Secretary Claudia Sedgwick, Treasurer Sharon Hawkins, Chaplain Debbie Crowley, Sergeant-at-Arms Doris Souder and Historian Hilda Hutchinson.www.theprogressnews.com
Comments / 0