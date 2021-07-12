Abandoned PS5 App and Trailer Release Details Revealed
Blue Box Game Studios, which is the developer behind the mysterious PlayStation 5 horror game Abandoned, has revealed new details about its release strategy for its highly-anticipated application and trailer. While the trailer and app were originally supposed to have been released by this point, Blue Box announced a last-minute delay only a few weeks ago with the intention of releasing both at some point in August. Now, we know which dates need to be circled on the calendar this time around.comicbook.com
