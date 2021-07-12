Cancel
Video Games

Abandoned PS5 App and Trailer Release Details Revealed

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Box Game Studios, which is the developer behind the mysterious PlayStation 5 horror game Abandoned, has revealed new details about its release strategy for its highly-anticipated application and trailer. While the trailer and app were originally supposed to have been released by this point, Blue Box announced a last-minute delay only a few weeks ago with the intention of releasing both at some point in August. Now, we know which dates need to be circled on the calendar this time around.

Hideo Kojima
